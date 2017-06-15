ANALYSIS: President Trump, Twitter and the Constitution

President Donald Trump has used Twitter as one of his most effective tools to communicate directly with the public, but how does that work with the U.S. Constitution? Dr. Jeanine Kraybill, a political science professor at Cal State University Bakersfield, addressed the issue during an interview on the June 15 episode of "The Richard Beene Show." "You can see that it is a markedly different way of talking about issues," Kraybill said of Trump's use of Twitter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.