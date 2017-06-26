American General Media begins construction on new Bakersfield studios
The sound of saws, hammering and drills could be heard faintly this morning as host Scott Cox and Michael Hopper conducted business on "First Look with Scott Cox" on NEWSTALK 1180/96.1 KERN. Just beyond the wall of the KERN studio, situated in an office complex off Easton Drive in west Bakersfield, workers began demolishing old offices to make way for new studios for six radio stations of American General Media.
