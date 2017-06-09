Albuquerque Tops Modesto as U.S. Car-Theft Capital: Chart
Albuquerque, New Mexico, surpassed Modesto, California, to become the U.S. metropolitan area with the highest per-capita rate of vehicle thefts last year, according to a report Thursday from the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Modesto fell to fourth behind Pueblo, Colorado, at second and Bakersfield, California, at third.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|THANK YOU JESUS
|383
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|13 hr
|Chrislee23
|12
|Homeless (Nov '16)
|18 hr
|Westernsky
|7
|Justin West
|Thu
|uhmissingboy
|1
|F me (Sep '16)
|Jun 5
|LoveBJ52
|10
|charla britt is a prostatute from union ave
|Jun 4
|Steve
|2
|Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles.
|May 28
|AlmightyArticles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC