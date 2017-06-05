2 arrested in Pioneer Park shooting

Officials with the Kern County Sheriff's Department have arrested two people wanted in connection with the shooting of three teens at Pioneer Park. Deputies said they found three teens in the park who suffering from what appeared to be wounds sustained from shotgun ammunition.

