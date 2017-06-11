11-year-old girl hit by car in SW Bakersield
Excessive Heat Warning issued June 16 at 10:14PM PDT expiring June 20 at 11:00PM PDT in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Tulare Excessive Heat Watch issued June 15 at 2:38AM PDT expiring June 20 at 11:00PM PDT in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Tulare Excessive Heat Watch issued June 15 at 2:38AM PDT expiring June 20 at 11:00PM PDT in effect for: Kern Excessive Heat Watch issued June 14 at 10:18PM PDT expiring June 19 at 11:00PM PDT in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Tulare BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - BPD says an 11-year-old girl is currently in critical condition at a local area hospital after being hit by a car in Southwest Bakersfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|Kelki
|384
|Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles.
|7 hr
|Kelki
|2
|charla britt is a prostatute from union ave
|Sun
|Shady joe
|4
|looking for a female friend (Aug '13)
|Jun 16
|Snoop Dogg
|12
|Need some nsa fun
|Jun 15
|Pdog
|1
|Anyone remember a guy called Deno from around a...
|Jun 14
|Max
|1
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Jun 10
|Chrislee23
|12
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC