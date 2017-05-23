Van Kopp shares his story, and coming...

Van Kopp shares his story, and coming home to Bakersfield

If there's one thing that Bakersfield's Samuel Van Kopp is not afraid to discuss it's a shattering wartime experience that changed his life forever. "Being blown up is something that happens to you, but there are so many veterans in this county who have done so much more, that have deployed multiple times, who have suffered wounds and who have gone on to serve in the Army, or serve the community here that is what counts," Van Kopp told Richard Beene during a 45-minute interview on the May 23 episode of "The Richard Beene Show."

