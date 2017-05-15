Trump saved a pesticide Obama wanted banned. Then, it poisoned several farmworkers.
In early May, laborers harvesting cabbage in a field near Bakersfield, California, caught a whiff of an odor. Some suddenly felt nauseated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grist Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Patlan (Sep '14)
|14 hr
|Thatoneguy
|12
|Sarah Corrosco
|May 12
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|May 10
|DNA
|378
|marta ochoa garcia & antuanete garcia
|May 7
|Bbb
|3
|veronica Ramirez palomo
|May 5
|tellinitlikeitis
|4
|Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|2
|swingers/ open couple
|May 1
|Thatgirl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC