Tehachapi Lions Club honors three wit...

Tehachapi Lions Club honors three with scholarships

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tehachapi News

Romero plans on pursuing a career in electrical engineering with a focus on aerospace at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Hackleman will be entering the nursing program at Bakersfield College and then completing the program at California State University Bakersfield with an eye on a post-graduate degree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) 7 hr BigSky 382
F me (Sep '16) May 17 tellinitlikeitis 8
Donald Trump White Power May 17 What it do 10
Ashley Patlan (Sep '14) May 15 Thatoneguy 12
Sarah Corrosco May 12 tellinitlikeitis 2
marta ochoa garcia & antuanete garcia May 7 Bbb 3
veronica Ramirez palomo May 5 tellinitlikeitis 4
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,257 • Total comments across all topics: 281,208,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC