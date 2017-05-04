Tehachapi High's 40th reunion to be held Aug. 19
The Tehachapi High School Class of 1977-78 will host its 40th reunion Saturday, Aug. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Big Papa's Steakhouse, located at 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd. Those arriving in town the day before are invited to attend a get-together at Local Craft Beer, 365 Enterprise Way, Suite G, on the patio. Tickets cost $55, payable to Susie Knight, 9530 Hageman Road, Suite B428, Bakersfield, CA 93312.
