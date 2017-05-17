Suspects arrested for firearm possession

Suspects arrested for firearm possession

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On May 16, 2017 at 9:30 a.m., detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department's Auto Theft Detail and officers from the KERN CATT joint task force responded to a home near Wells Avenue and Wilson Avenue in Oildale to conduct an investigation into a report of stolen auto accessories.

