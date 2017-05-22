Supporting a great Kern County cause with dinner and a movie

Kern County's Court Appointed Special Advocates is hosting its second Urner's Dinner and a Movie Party on Thursday, and tickets are still available. During the May 22 episode of "First Look with Scott Cox," CASA's Shawna Smith and Urner's Lauren Marty joined the show to discuss the organization's role in the community and how Bakersfield's Urner's store is stepping up to help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.