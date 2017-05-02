Sprague acquires TMC Pest
Tacoma, Wash.-based Sprague Pest Solutions has acquired TMC Pest Management of Bakersfield, Calif., expanding the fifth-generation company into California and giving it the ability to serve commercial clients from Washington state to Southern California. TMC will operate under the Sprague Pest Solutions brand, effective immediately.
