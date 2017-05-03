Should a In God We Trusta be displayed at City Hall? Fresno councilman says yes
The councilman for northeast Fresno is leading a push to have the national motto, "In God We Trust," emblazoned prominently on the wall at the front of the chamber. If Bredefeld's resolution is approved on May 11, Fresno will become the latest - and largest - California city to vote to install the phrase in a council or board chamber.
