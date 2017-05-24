Sheriff deputies recover Bakersfield ...

Sheriff deputies recover Bakersfield baby abducted by his babysitter, 13

Kern County Sheriff Deputies have safely recovered an 11-month baby boy who investigators say was abducted by his 13-year-old babysitter. In a news release, deputies said they were sent at 4 p.m. on Wednesday to the 1700 block of Pacific Street on a "suspicious circumstance investigation."

