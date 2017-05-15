See Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young Cover Shania Twain

Lady A and their tourmates on the upcoming You Look Good Tour strip down Shania's "You're Still the One" Lady Antebellum and tour mates Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young strip down Shania Twain's "You're Still the One." Lady Antebellum launch their You Look Good World Tour with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young on May 26th in Bakersfield, California, and the musically like-minded artists have already been tossing around song ideas to cover together onstage.

