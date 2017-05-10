Pushup challenge at Tehachapi High draws attention to upcoming U.S. Army All-Star Bowl
Students at Tehachapi High School signed up at the U.S. Army tent to participate in the pushup challenge on May 9. Senior Keyron Scott holds a poster advertising the 16th annual U.S. Army All-Star Bowl, which will be held May 12 at Rabobank Arena. Sgt. Dusty Edwards counts the pushups as Carlito Perez keeps going on a two-minute countdown.
