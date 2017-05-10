Pushup challenge at Tehachapi High dr...

Pushup challenge at Tehachapi High draws attention to upcoming U.S. Army All-Star Bowl

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Tehachapi News

Students at Tehachapi High School signed up at the U.S. Army tent to participate in the pushup challenge on May 9. Senior Keyron Scott holds a poster advertising the 16th annual U.S. Army All-Star Bowl, which will be held May 12 at Rabobank Arena. Sgt. Dusty Edwards counts the pushups as Carlito Perez keeps going on a two-minute countdown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) 20 hr DNA 378
marta ochoa garcia & antuanete garcia May 7 Bbb 3
Sarah Corrosco May 7 Class of 05 1
veronica Ramirez palomo May 5 tellinitlikeitis 4
News Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16) May 5 a-citizen 2
swingers/ open couple May 1 Thatgirl 1
any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14) Apr 29 Lil Sexy Momma 41
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,002 • Total comments across all topics: 280,936,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC