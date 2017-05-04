Potential pesticide exposure reported
The Kern County Fire Department, the health department and a hazmat team are responding to reports of people being exposed to chemicals southwest of Bakersfield on Friday morning. According to Kern County Fire officials, multiple people reported being exposed to chemicals on Copus Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|veronica Ramirez palomo
|19 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|4
|Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16)
|Fri
|a-citizen
|2
|swingers/ open couple
|May 1
|Thatgirl
|1
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Apr 29
|Lil Sexy Momma
|41
|Donald Trump White Power
|Apr 26
|whatlmao
|9
|Calvary chapel Westbrook (Jan '15)
|Apr 19
|Anon
|3
|Clubs or Strip Clubs
|Apr 18
|Carlnarl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC