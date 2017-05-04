Potential pesticide exposure reported

The Kern County Fire Department, the health department and a hazmat team are responding to reports of people being exposed to chemicals southwest of Bakersfield on Friday morning. According to Kern County Fire officials, multiple people reported being exposed to chemicals on Copus Road.

