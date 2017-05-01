Police searching for men who robbed Bakersfield Kohla s at gunpoint
Police said three men walked into the Gosford Road store at 9:59 p.m. with the first suspect brandishing a firearm and ordering the store's staff and customers to get on the ground. The second and third suspects broke the cases in the jewelry department, and removed items from the cases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|swingers/ open couple
|12 hr
|Thatgirl
|1
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Apr 29
|Lil Sexy Momma
|41
|Donald Trump White Power
|Apr 26
|whatlmao
|9
|Calvary chapel Westbrook (Jan '15)
|Apr 19
|Anon
|3
|Clubs or Strip Clubs
|Apr 18
|Carlnarl
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06)
|Apr 18
|Jdcross1969
|52
|MCDOT'S Metrolink Commuter Rail Service
|Apr 16
|METROLINK MCDOT
|40
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC