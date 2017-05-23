Police looking for missing man with medical condition
The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the community's assistance in locating a missing adult who is at risk due to a medical condition. Eaph Steele was last seen on May 11, 2017 at 12:00 p.m., in the 800 block of 18th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kern County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|3 hr
|lor
|3
|Lalo Pineda
|11 hr
|Sxum
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|May 22
|BigSky
|382
|F me (Sep '16)
|May 17
|tellinitlikeitis
|8
|Donald Trump White Power
|May 17
|What it do
|10
|Ashley Patlan (Sep '14)
|May 15
|Thatoneguy
|12
|Sarah Corrosco
|May 12
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC