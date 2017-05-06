Pedestrian dies in Union Avenue accident
Bakersfield Police say a man was killed on Friday after being hit by a car in 1100 block of Union Avenue. Officers said a vehicle driven by a woman was traveling at 7:45 a.m. northbound on Union Avenue, when an adult male pedestrian entered the roadway outside of the cross walk, and was struck by the vehicle.
