Pedestrian dies in Union Avenue accident

Saturday May 6

Bakersfield Police say a man was killed on Friday after being hit by a car in 1100 block of Union Avenue. Officers said a vehicle driven by a woman was traveling at 7:45 a.m. northbound on Union Avenue, when an adult male pedestrian entered the roadway outside of the cross walk, and was struck by the vehicle.

