O.C. District Attorney charges family, doctors with insurance fraud...

Three family members and two doctors were charged last week with felony insurance fraud related to what prosecutors described as "a $22 million urine test billing that operated through sober-living homes" in Southern California, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said in a news release on Tuesday. The charges were revealed two days after publication of the Southern California News Group's investigation into the region's rehab industry , including the shady practices of some sober living homes and the excessive insurance charges some rack up for urine tests.

