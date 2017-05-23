O.C. District Attorney charges family...

O.C. District Attorney charges family, doctors with insurance fraud...

Three family members and two doctors were charged last week with felony insurance fraud related to what prosecutors described as "a $22 million urine test billing that operated through sober-living homes" in Southern California, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said in a news release on Tuesday. The charges were revealed two days after publication of the Southern California News Group's investigation into the region's rehab industry , including the shady practices of some sober living homes and the excessive insurance charges some rack up for urine tests.

