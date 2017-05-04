New Report Pulls Back the Curtain on ...

New Report Pulls Back the Curtain on AT&T's Vast Network of Offshored Call Centers

As AT&T faces growing pressure on multiple fronts - from Wall Street investors to frontline workers , a new report released today by the Communications Workers of America provides an unprecedented window into the company's sprawling web of 38 third-party call centers in eight countries that are driving a race to the bottom for low wages and compromising quality service for millions of AT&T customers. This week, AT&T workers and CWA representatives are meeting with call center vendor employees in the Dominican Republic to learn more about what has happened to the jobs AT&T has shipped overseas and the anti-union backlash facing Dominican workers who attempt to improve conditions.

