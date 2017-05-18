New Info: Suspected deputy killer, Lloyd Barrus described as 'anti-police' and 'pro-gun'

In their release, SPLC described that Barrus posted anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun views across his social media. SPLC said "In recent months, Lloyd Barrus, who has lived in Bakersfield, California, has posted assorted pro-Trump material and links to various anti-government and conspiracy theory sites, including InfoWars hosted by arch-conspiracy theorist Alex Jones."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.