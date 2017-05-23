New furniture store operates on short week, offers a findsa
When TheFind Furniture Warehouse opens its doors on Memorial Day, it will mark a new day for the mom-and-pop owners of the operation as well as for shoppers looking to buy furniture. The store is different from its peers in two ways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Mon
|BigSky
|382
|F me (Sep '16)
|May 17
|tellinitlikeitis
|8
|Donald Trump White Power
|May 17
|What it do
|10
|Ashley Patlan (Sep '14)
|May 15
|Thatoneguy
|12
|Sarah Corrosco
|May 12
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|marta ochoa garcia & antuanete garcia
|May 7
|Bbb
|3
|veronica Ramirez palomo
|May 5
|tellinitlikeitis
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC