Missing man last seen in SW Bakersfield
Rodger Rine was last seen on March 10, 2017 at his residence located in the 3500 block of Astoria Court. Rine is described as a white male, 36 years old, 6'2", 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
