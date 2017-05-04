Record-breaking heat in Central California is undergoing a rapid transformation thanks to a weather pattern known as the "Omega Block," a meteorologist said Friday, which means the Mountain Area will plummet from a high of 90 degrees on Thursday into as low as 55 this weekend. Alongside that, there's a 50% chance of scattered showers in Eastern Madera County throughout the weekend, with up to 0.15 inches of rain by its end alongside some light snowfall around 7,000 feet elevation.

