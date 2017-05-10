McCarthy defends firing of FBI director
U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy said that President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey was the correct one during an interview on Wednesday afternoon on "The Richard Beene Show." Citing declining morale at the FBI and Comey's inaccurate portrayal of a Hillary Clinton aide forwarding classified emails to her husband as justification for Trump's move.
