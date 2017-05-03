McCarthy calls for a Thursday vote on Obamacare
House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday that the House of Representatives will vote Thursday to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, and the Republican majority now has the votes to do it. Media outlets were reporting that the vote decision came down after two Republican Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|swingers/ open couple
|Mon
|Thatgirl
|1
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Apr 29
|Lil Sexy Momma
|41
|Donald Trump White Power
|Apr 26
|whatlmao
|9
|Calvary chapel Westbrook (Jan '15)
|Apr 19
|Anon
|3
|Clubs or Strip Clubs
|Apr 18
|Carlnarl
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06)
|Apr 18
|Jdcross1969
|52
|MCDOT'S Metrolink Commuter Rail Service
|Apr 16
|METROLINK MCDOT
|40
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC