Mayor Goh honors Bakersfielda s top scholar athlete

It was Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh's first opportunity to hand out the annual Mayor's Trophy for the Kern High School District's top scholar athlete, and she presented an award to one of the city's most stellar examples of scholarship, academics and activities. During the Kern High School District's annual PEAAK Awards, which were held May 17 at Bakersfield High School's Harvey Auditorium, Goh called the name of BHS senior Ryan Crowley, who shined for the Drillers in sports and in the classroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.