Marleya s Mutts is the big winner in Give Big Kern

The dog rescue group Marley's Mutts was awarded more than $9,000 in donations as part of the annual Give Big Kern community fundraiser that was held Tuesday. The Gay and Lesbian Center of Bakersfield was second in the value of donations with more than $8,000 raised, while the Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire had the most people donating to that cause with 125 donations.

