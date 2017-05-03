Marleya s Mutts is the big winner in Give Big Kern
The dog rescue group Marley's Mutts was awarded more than $9,000 in donations as part of the annual Give Big Kern community fundraiser that was held Tuesday. The Gay and Lesbian Center of Bakersfield was second in the value of donations with more than $8,000 raised, while the Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire had the most people donating to that cause with 125 donations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|swingers/ open couple
|May 1
|Thatgirl
|1
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Apr 29
|Lil Sexy Momma
|41
|Donald Trump White Power
|Apr 26
|whatlmao
|9
|Calvary chapel Westbrook (Jan '15)
|Apr 19
|Anon
|3
|Clubs or Strip Clubs
|Apr 18
|Carlnarl
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06)
|Apr 18
|Jdcross1969
|52
|MCDOT'S Metrolink Commuter Rail Service
|Apr 16
|METROLINK MCDOT
|40
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC