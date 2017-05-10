Mariachi Ensemble to Headline Girls I...

Mariachi Ensemble to Headline Girls Inc. Benefit

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Noozhawk

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria will celebrate Mother's Day weekend with its ninth annual Mariachi Encuentro event, an evening of authentic Mexican food, music, and culture on Saturday, May 13 at 5315 Foothill Road. Doors open at 4:45 p.m.; dinner served at 5:15 p.m. Guests will enjoy dinner and live entertainment, featuring Los Angeles-based Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar; Grupo Bella, an all-female group from Los Angeles that will be serenading guests during dinner; and Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sarah Corrosco 4 hr tellinitlikeitis 2
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) May 10 DNA 378
marta ochoa garcia & antuanete garcia May 7 Bbb 3
veronica Ramirez palomo May 5 tellinitlikeitis 4
News Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16) May 5 a-citizen 2
swingers/ open couple May 1 Thatgirl 1
any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14) Apr 29 Lil Sexy Momma 41
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,835 • Total comments across all topics: 280,966,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC