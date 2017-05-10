Mariachi Ensemble to Headline Girls Inc. Benefit
Girls Inc. of Carpinteria will celebrate Mother's Day weekend with its ninth annual Mariachi Encuentro event, an evening of authentic Mexican food, music, and culture on Saturday, May 13 at 5315 Foothill Road. Doors open at 4:45 p.m.; dinner served at 5:15 p.m. Guests will enjoy dinner and live entertainment, featuring Los Angeles-based Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar; Grupo Bella, an all-female group from Los Angeles that will be serenading guests during dinner; and Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles.
