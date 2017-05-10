Man sentenced to life in shooting death of retired officer

An ex-convict has been sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of a retired Bakersfield, California, police officer during an attempted carjacking outside an Arizona casino. John Albert Campos Sr. faces six life terms under the sentence imposed Monday by a federal judge in Phoenix as a result of Campos' February guilty plea in the Dec. 24, 2015 killing of 52-year-old Frank Pascua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.