Man sentenced for Wild Horse Pass shooting
An ex-convict has been sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of a retired Bakersfield, California, police officer during an attempted carjacking outside Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino. John Albert Campos Sr. faces six life terms under the sentence imposed Monday by a federal judge in Phoenix as a result of Campos' February guilty plea in the Dec. 24, 2015 killing of 52-year-old Frank Pascua.
