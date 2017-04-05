Man arrested for trying to sell stolen property
On 5/4/17, detectives from the Kern County Sheriff's Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit were contacted by security personnel of a local utility company. The company reported one of their service trucks had been stolen from the Oildale area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|DNA
|378
|marta ochoa garcia & antuanete garcia
|May 7
|Bbb
|3
|Sarah Corrosco
|May 7
|Class of 05
|1
|veronica Ramirez palomo
|May 5
|tellinitlikeitis
|4
|Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|2
|swingers/ open couple
|May 1
|Thatgirl
|1
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Apr 29
|Lil Sexy Momma
|41
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC