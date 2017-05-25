Lady A, the star-makers: Why Brett Young may be on the Sam Hunt path
Tonight in Bakersfield, California, the audience at Rabobank Arena will be the very first to take in Lady Antebellum 's new You Look Good World Tour with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young . While he'd never want to brag, Charles Kelley admits Lady A does have quite a track record when it comes to picking opening acts.
