KCSO investigating after car goes into canal
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car went into a canal near Redbank Road and Weedpatch Highway in southeast Bakersfield. The KCSO Search and Rescue team was heading to the canal as of Sunday afternoon.
