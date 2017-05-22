KCSO investigating after car goes int...

KCSO investigating after car goes into canal

22 hrs ago

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car went into a canal near Redbank Road and Weedpatch Highway in southeast Bakersfield. The KCSO Search and Rescue team was heading to the canal as of Sunday afternoon.

