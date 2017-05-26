Hillary Scott says taking time away from Lady Antebellum helped them to 'creatively reset'
Hillary Scott says it felt great to reconnect with Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood after taking time away from Lady Antebellum to "creatively reset." Hillary Scott says taking time away from Lady Antebellum helped them to 'creatively reset' Hillary Scott says it felt great to reconnect with Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood after taking time away from Lady Antebellum to "creatively reset."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F me (Sep '16)
|May 29
|Girl
|9
|Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles.
|May 28
|AlmightyArticles
|1
|Kern County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|lor
|3
|Lalo Pineda
|May 24
|Sxum
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|May 22
|BigSky
|382
|Donald Trump White Power
|May 17
|What it do
|10
|Ashley Patlan (Sep '14)
|May 15
|Thatoneguy
|12
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC