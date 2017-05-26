Hillary Scott says taking time away f...

Hillary Scott says taking time away from Lady Antebellum helped them to 'creatively reset'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Hillary Scott says it felt great to reconnect with Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood after taking time away from Lady Antebellum to "creatively reset." Hillary Scott says taking time away from Lady Antebellum helped them to 'creatively reset' Hillary Scott says it felt great to reconnect with Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood after taking time away from Lady Antebellum to "creatively reset."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
F me (Sep '16) May 29 Girl 9
Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles. May 28 AlmightyArticles 1
Kern County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 lor 3
Lalo Pineda May 24 Sxum 1
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) May 22 BigSky 382
Donald Trump White Power May 17 What it do 10
Ashley Patlan (Sep '14) May 15 Thatoneguy 12
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,621 • Total comments across all topics: 281,450,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC