High-Cost Rail - Part 132 The Chron Loses the Forest for the Trees
The SF Chronicle weighed in recently on the state of high-cost rail. The editorial at least demonstrates some of the problems identified to date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlingame Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|swingers/ open couple
|Mon
|Thatgirl
|1
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Apr 29
|Lil Sexy Momma
|41
|Donald Trump White Power
|Apr 26
|whatlmao
|9
|Calvary chapel Westbrook (Jan '15)
|Apr 19
|Anon
|3
|Clubs or Strip Clubs
|Apr 18
|Carlnarl
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06)
|Apr 18
|Jdcross1969
|52
|MCDOT'S Metrolink Commuter Rail Service
|Apr 16
|METROLINK MCDOT
|40
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC