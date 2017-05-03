He sold cars with bogus registration. Now the CHP is looking for the buyers

The California Highway Patrol is looking for people who may have inadvertently bought a vehicle with a bogus vehicle identification number from a Bakersfield man after 27 stolen vehicles were recovered in the Kern County area. A CHP spokesman said the Kern County Auto Theft Task force is investigating Felipe Brambila Moran, 59, after he was arrested in January on multiple charges related to switching identification numbers.

