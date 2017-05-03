He sold cars with bogus registration....

He sold cars with bogus registration. Now the CHP is looking for the buyers

The California Highway Patrol is looking for people who may have inadvertently bought a vehicle with a bogus vehicle identification number from a Bakersfield man after 27 stolen vehicles were recovered in the Kern County area. A CHP spokesman said the Kern County Auto Theft Task force is investigating Felipe Brambila Moran, 59, after he was arrested in January on multiple charges related to switching identification numbers.

