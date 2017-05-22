Greg Kerra s heartfelt tribute to his late wife, Shauna
On May 16, ESPN Bakersfield and KBAK/KBFX sports anchor Greg Kerr's wife, Shauna, passed away after a long and courageous battle against cancer. Kerr returned to his weekday talkshow on ESPN Bakersfield 1230 AM/98.1 FM and opened the show with a heartfelt and tearful tribute to his late wife.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
