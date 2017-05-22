Governor Brown Appoints Gloria J. Can...

Governor Brown Appoints Gloria J. Cannon to Kern County Superior Court

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Holtville Tribune

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Gloria J. Cannon to a judgeship in the Kern County Superior Court. Cannon, 48, of Bakersfield, has served as a deputy public defender at the Kern County Public Defender's Office since 2002.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Holtville Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) 22 hr BigSky 382
F me (Sep '16) May 17 tellinitlikeitis 8
Donald Trump White Power May 17 What it do 10
Ashley Patlan (Sep '14) May 15 Thatoneguy 12
Sarah Corrosco May 12 tellinitlikeitis 2
marta ochoa garcia & antuanete garcia May 7 Bbb 3
veronica Ramirez palomo May 5 tellinitlikeitis 4
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,265 • Total comments across all topics: 281,224,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC