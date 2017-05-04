Ginger Moorhouse: Finding ways to acc...

Ginger Moorhouse: Finding ways to accommodate Blackjack's headshaking syndrome

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tehachapi News

When spring arrives and the grass grows green, leaves unfurl and the days grow longer, my black horse turns anxious, tossing his head, scratching his nose on anything he can find and frantically seeking shade. Blackjack suffers from headshaking syndrome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
veronica Ramirez palomo 3 hr tellinitlikeitis 4
News Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16) 8 hr a-citizen 2
swingers/ open couple May 1 Thatgirl 1
any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14) Apr 29 Lil Sexy Momma 41
Donald Trump White Power Apr 26 whatlmao 9
Calvary chapel Westbrook (Jan '15) Apr 19 Anon 3
Clubs or Strip Clubs Apr 18 Carlnarl 2
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,551 • Total comments across all topics: 280,796,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC