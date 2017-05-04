Ginger Moorhouse: Finding ways to accommodate Blackjack's headshaking syndrome
When spring arrives and the grass grows green, leaves unfurl and the days grow longer, my black horse turns anxious, tossing his head, scratching his nose on anything he can find and frantically seeking shade. Blackjack suffers from headshaking syndrome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|veronica Ramirez palomo
|3 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|4
|Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16)
|8 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|swingers/ open couple
|May 1
|Thatgirl
|1
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Apr 29
|Lil Sexy Momma
|41
|Donald Trump White Power
|Apr 26
|whatlmao
|9
|Calvary chapel Westbrook (Jan '15)
|Apr 19
|Anon
|3
|Clubs or Strip Clubs
|Apr 18
|Carlnarl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC