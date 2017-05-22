Freeman stops by to discuss Ward 5 race for Bakersfield City Council

Bakersfield City Council candidate Bruce Freeman stopped by "The Richard Beene Show" on Monday to discuss his race to replace the late Jeff Tkac in Ward 5. The election is slated June 6, and Freeman is running against Noel Pineo and Ryan Nance, who has declined to be interviewed by Richard Beene and others. Freeman, formerly led Castle and Cooke development, is running in the race to replace the Tkac, who died in January.

