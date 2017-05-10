Four Tehachapi young artists honored ...

Four Tehachapi young artists honored by McCarthy

Friday May 12 Read more: Tehachapi News

Tehachapi's young artists placed well in the 36th annual An Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition for high school students. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, announced the winners from California's 23rd District, and they were honored at a reception May 11 at Metro Galleries in Bakersfield.

