Fishing report: May 17
The bite finally broke open this past weekend and forecast warm weather should just make this bite surge even more. Most of the fish reported were in the 10 to 12-inch range, weighing around a pound or so, but there are also quite a few bigger fish to 14-inche and two pounds.
