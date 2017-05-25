Felon arrested for firearm in E. Bakersfield

On May 25, 2017 at 12:34 a.m., officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a residence located near E California Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. on Clarendon Street to conduct a search. Charles Barefield, 36, exited the residence and discarded two shotguns onto the roof of the residence.

