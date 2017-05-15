EPA Cancels Ban On Pesticide. 1 Month...

EPA Cancels Ban On Pesticide. 1 Month Later, Farmers Are Getting Sick

Read more: Sojourners

More than 50 workers near Bakersfield, Calif., were exposed to harmful chemicals while harvesting cabbage early this month due to a pesticide drift. Twelve people reported cases of vomiting, nausea, and in some cases fainting, according to local news station Kern Golden Empire .

