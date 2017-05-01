Dr. Raj Patel on prostate cancer scre...

Dr. Raj Patel on prostate cancer screenings

During a segment on the April 28 "The Richard Beene Show," Dr. Raj Patel discusses the dangers of prostate cancer, and when is the best time to get tested. Patel said the testing and treatments standards have begun to change in the battle against prostate cancer, including caring for elderly men diagnosed with the disease.

