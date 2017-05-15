Deputies arrest man in Oildale for pointing gun at people

The Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 38-year-old man Sunday night in Oildale after they said he pointed a gun at several people, including holding the gun to one person's head. Deputies said the incident happened at 11:18 pm in the 100 block of Warren Avenue in Oildale for a report of a person armed with a firearm.

