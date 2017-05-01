CSUB professor assesses Trumpa s first 100 days in office
Judging a president on their first 100 days has been the standard of performance for decades, but in recent weeks President Donald Trump has pushed back against the measurement. During the April 27 episode of "The Richard Beene Show," Cal State University Bakersfield political science professor Jeanine Kraybill put the "first 100 days" into further context during a 22-minute interview with host Richard Beene.
